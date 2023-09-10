Stay Safe and Clear-Eyed: FDA Issues Warning on Eye Drops Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration issued a consumer warning to immediately stop buying and using certain eye drops from Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez due to microbial contamination. This news comes as a wake-up call for everyone relying on these products for their eye care needs.

With eye drops being a common go-to solution for various eye conditions, it's crucial to stay informed and cautious. The FDA has identified potential risks associated with the contamination of these essential products, raising concerns about potential harm to users.

Understanding the Potential Risks of Contaminated Eye Drops

Contaminated eye drops can pose serious risks to our eye health. The FDA's warning highlights the need to understand and address these potential dangers. Contamination can occur during the manufacturing process, through improper handling, or due to unsanitary storage conditions. The presence of harmful microorganisms or foreign particles in eye drops can lead to infections, irritations, and even vision loss if left untreated.

The specific types of contaminants that may be found in eye drops can vary, but some common examples include bacteria, fungi, and particulate matter. These contaminants can enter the eye and cause infections such as conjunctivitis, or pink eye, which is characterized by redness, itching, and discharge. In severe cases, contamination can lead to corneal ulcers and other serious eye conditions.

Potentially Dangerous Eyedrop Products

The FDA notice lists the following eyedrops as having bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both:

– Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution (distributed by Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products)

– LightEyez MSM Eye Drops (distributed by LightEyez Limited)

Both products are considered methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) eyedrops. MSM occurs naturally in humans, as well as in some green plants and animals. However, MSM-containing products are not approved for use or marketing in the United States.

As of the writing of this post, the FDA has not received reports of any individuals experiencing adverse effects as a result of using these products. Following the eye product industry's recent recall issues, resulting in three recalls between April 3rd and February 2nd, 2023, the FDA began testing products. FDA testing revealed that the products were not sterile, and were contaminated with microbes. Eye drops deemed safe for use must be sterile under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Patients who have used Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution or LightEyez MSM Eye Drops and are showing signs and symptoms of an eye infection are urged to stop using the product and seek immediate medical attention.

Signs and Symptoms Of Eye Drop Contamination

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of eye drop contamination is crucial for early detection and appropriate action. If you experience any of the following after using eye drops, it may indicate contamination:

– Increased redness or irritation in the eyes

– Persistent itching or burning sensation

– Excessive tearing or discharge

– Blurred vision or changes in vision clarity

– Swelling or inflammation around the eyes

Patients should immediately discontinue using the product and consult with an eye care professional. A doctor can best determine whether the symptoms are related to contamination and provide the necessary treatment.

Steps To Take If You Suspect Your Eye Drops Are Contaminated

If you suspect that your eye drops may be contaminated, it's important to take immediate action to protect your eye health. Here are the steps you should follow:

– Stop using the eye drops immediately.

– Contact your eye care professional to report your concerns and seek guidance.

– If possible, retain the eye drop bottle and any remaining product for examination by the manufacturer or healthcare provider.

– Follow the instructions provided by your eye care professional for further evaluation and treatment.

Additionally, the FDA recommends consumers immediately stop the use of Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops and report any adverse reactions or quality concerns to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Contact A Product Liability Attorney

The FDA's warning on eye drop contamination serves as a reminder to prioritize our eye health and be vigilant when it comes to using these essential products. Consumers should purchase FDA-approved eye drop products from reliable sources, and be mindful of any warning signs or recalls issued by the FDA or the manufacturer. By staying informed and proactive, consumers can protect their eyes and ensure the effectiveness of the products they rely on for their eye care needs.

However, even when consumers are taking every precaution, the worst can still occur. If you or someone you love has experienced harm due to a defective or dangerous product, it is important to speak to a dedicated personal injury attorney as soon as possible to discuss your options.

