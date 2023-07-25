We tend to think that the older we get, the less we can see the gym. But while it can be more challenging, that certainly isn't the case, as Dr. Bill Dorfman demonstrates.

Dorfman, 64-year-old cosmetic dentist, recalls getting back into exercise after he began experiencing pain. He started up a workout routine, three days of abs and cardio with light weight training the rest of the week, and reportedly feels much better.

It's this, paired with mental exercises and a vibrant social life, that he attributes his younger appearance to.

According to a recent report, you don't have to be a gym rat to stay healthy as you age.

Dr. Kirt Erickson, director of Translational Neuroscience at AdventHealth, advises moderate exercise, like walking, for half an hour five days a week. He's found that physical activity can keep your brain healthy, too, potentially making the brain's memory formation center, the hippocampus (which tends to shrink with age), bigger.

Balance exercises and strength training are also highly encouraged to prevent slips and falls, but you don't have to rush into it. Physical therapists have recommended easing into exercise, referencing Zumba classes as a good place to start

To avoid neglecting your mental fitness, read articles online or in print. Do crosswords, play games, and develop your hobbies! Meditation is also hailed as being extremely effective,

The elderly should also take lengths to avoid neglecting their social lives, a mistake that has been associated with worse physical health, especially in light of the death of a spouse, sending kids off to college, or retiring. Experts recommend volunteering to meet new people on top of maintaining existing friendships.

Additionally, sleep health is extremely important, but as you age, your body becomes more sensitive to sights and sounds when you're asleep, making it more difficult to rest. Dr. Jaime Zeitzer of Rise Science recommends cutting caffeine intake in the afternoon, napping less, and winding down before bed with a book or some TV.

