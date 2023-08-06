COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, but some people are still getting it–even if they’re asymptomatic. It seems those who catch COVID-19 and don’t get any symptoms are the luckiest, and now scientists might have an explanation.

A gene may be the defining factor between spending a week in your bed or walking away from the virus unscathed, University of California San Francisco researchers found.

According to their findings, one in five asymptomatic infected people carried the gene variant HLA-B*15:01. Additionally, UCSF neurologist Jill Hollenbach and other researchers found that people with the allele (an alternative version of a gene) who hadn’t even been infected with SARS-CoV-2 had cells that were ready to fight the virus off, possibly due to immunity they acquired after being exposed to other viruses.

"Most global efforts have focused on severe illness in COVID-19," Hollenbach and the team write in their published paper.

"Examining asymptomatic infection provides a unique opportunity to consider early immunological features that promote rapid viral clearance."

Most genes within the Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) umbrella are favorable, since they make proteins that support your immune system. The genes identify and copy small fragments of foreign invaders so that immune cells, such as T cells, can recognize them as well and effectively fight them off.

"If you have an army that's able to recognize the enemy early, that's a huge advantage," Hollenbach said; "it's like having soldiers that are prepared for battle and already know what to look for and can tell by the uniform that these are the bad guys."

Researchers found almost 30,000 registered bone marrow donors who had also been infected with COVID-19, and consented to sign up for a mobile program to track their infection and symptoms. They analyzed genetic data as well as infection information to see if there was a correlation between the HLA variation and an asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 experience.

1,428 unvaccinated bone marrow donors logged that they tested positive for COVID-19, with 136 of them having no symptoms.

The first indication of a correlation was when researchers found that 20 percent of the asymptomatic donors had at least one copy of the HLA-B*15:01 gene, in contrast to only 9 percent of infected people with symptoms.

Having even one copy of the allele doubled a person’s chances of being asymptomatic, and two copies made infected individuals eight times more likely to be free of any symptoms.

Scientists are already getting ideas from this discovery, as biochemist Stephanie Gras from La Trobe University in Australia told Science Media Exchange (Scimex).

"Asymptomatic people might enable us to identify new ways of promoting protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection by mimicking this immune 'shield' observed in individuals that can dodge COVID-19."

Researchers found carriers of the gene were prepared for battle even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to blood donations they had made beforehand, their T cells still had defensive responses to SARS-CoV-2 protein fragments. The cells could identify multiple variants, including the Omicron strain.

"So, even if the bad guys changed the uniform, the army would still be able to identify them by their boots or maybe a tattoo on their arms," Danillo Augusto, University of North Carolina immunologist, told EurekAlert.

"That is how our immunological memory works to keep us healthy."

Many people actually carry the gene variant, including 10 percent of Europeans. The study was conducted by professional researchers, but the data has its limitations–all of the COVID-19 symptoms were self-reported, and only self-identified white patients were considered for the analysis.

The team’s results could be groundbreaking for future virus prevention and treatment, including current vaccine and medication improvements for SARS-CoV-2.

In their press release, the team says their results “may lay the groundwork for refinement of vaccine development and therapeutic options in early disease.”

For the full peer-reviewed research published in Nature, click here.

For the original Science Alert report, click here.