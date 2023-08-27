I am an alcoholic. That’s the phrase used by members of Alcoholics Anonymous when describing themselves. My phrase is “I’m an anorexic,” an illness I battled for five years, and what caused Karen Carpenter’s death. There are also recovered heroin addicts, opioid addicts, and a host of other drugs that are deemed dangerous or illegal. Remember marijuana?

Then we mature! I now eat chocolate! Some alcoholics drink again and don’t allow it to control their lives. I know several recovered heroin addicts who live a life of moderation and no longer use. It’s called wisdom. It’s called experience. It’s called making choices and living life.

In my case, I needed professional help. It took several years, and I worked hard, but I’m here and pleased with my choices.

Elders over-imbibe but so do others of many age groups. As we age, however, alcohol affects elders differently. One or two drinks is usually enough, and if you’re on a medication that doesn’t allow alcohol, don’t drink (easier said than done, but doable).

The National Institute of Health’s (NIH) website is verbose in its description of alcohol and elders! What it doesn’t cover is the dangers of self-medication, too many gummies, and food indulgence. Have you noticed that after the holidays, there is a “movement” to take a week off from drinking, but not a “movement” to start eating healthy?

I say, give the elders a break! Yes, drinking too much is like all other “vices” – bad for you. But so is too much food! The discussion needs to be moderation, not abstinence! I have great memories of family dinners (as adults) with Mother’s great cooking, wine, and lively conversation. A lasting memory was a Shabbat dinner with friends, and after dinner retiring to the living room, having a glass of port, and discussing relevant issues of the day.

In vino veritas (Latin for “in wine there is truth”) is still the standard. The first time I had sex there was alcohol involved. The first time I said I love you, alcohol was involved. In both cases, there were no regrets. In wartime, there is a lot of “liquid courage,” and I’d want some of that!

This article is not to encourage anyone to start drinking. If alcohol is not part of your life, you’re saving money, calories and having fun. This article is a reminder that as we age, alcohol affects us differently, and we need to be aware of its influence. The key to eating and drinking is moderation. Moderation is not a “one size fits all” definition. It’s for you to decide. Remember, it’s your life. Live it your way!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

An estate and Medicaid planning attorney, Frances began her legal career as a litigator/lobbyist. After 15 years in Maryland politics, she moved back to Key Biscayne and founded Parent Your Parents, an Elder Advocacy group.

She was inspired by her parents’ struggle with the “Elder Bureaucratic System” and realized help was needed. Should you have any questions or comments, please contact her at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com or 786-418-3303.

