There’s a simple solution for prominent nipple problem in women and men

Dear Dr. Polo: My nipples are always so large that I have trouble covering them so that they aren’t obvious and showing through my clothes. It really is obtrusive. Is there anything that you can do to help me?

This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but prominent nipples are a common problem. I regularly see patients seeking help for this condition. It affects both women and men and can lead to practical challenges, such as difficulty finding acceptable clothing. For some, this problem may also significantly affect body image and contribute to anxiety in both social and intimate situations.

Prominent nipples may be a normal inherent variant or may be acquired. Women often develop hypertrophy or overgrowth of their nipples during pregnancy and with breastfeeding. Once breastfeeding is completed, nipple enlargement may not resolve.

Nipple hypertrophy may also develop from repeated friction or trauma, as may occur with some sports activities. Any unilateral nipple enlargement should be examined by a physician to rule out a possible malignancy.

Fortunately, for benign nipple enlargement, there is a simple surgical solution. Nipple reduction surgery is typically performed under only local anesthesia. Recovery is easy, with minimal pain and discomfort and no real downtime.

A variety of surgical techniques exist for nipple reduction. All involve the resection of up to one-half, or even more, of the existing nipple tissue and closure of the defect using the remaining nipple tissue. After healing, sensation usually remains intact, and scarring is nearly imperceptible. Overall, patient satisfaction is extremely high with this procedure.

The attached photos show a young male patient before and after nipple reduction surgery.

If you’re seeking a solution for prominent nipples, consult with a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery to discuss your options.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

