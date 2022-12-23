Three years into the pandemic: ““We are starting to see that the disease has shifted back towards the elderly…”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has changed in three years.

Public safety measures have dwindled, fewer people wear face masks, the more transmissible omicron variant and subvariants swept the nation in 2022, triggering an uptick in infections, and COVID test kits were widely distributed to homes, with less testing at mobile sites.

Overall, the pandemic isn’t over, and residents in Florida and across the country should adhere to safety guidelines to fight potential surges, according to health experts as well as global health officials.

“It’s still out there. And as we see the other viruses start to come back, like RSV (a respiratory virus) and flu, pretty soon we will probably start seeing seasonal coronaviruses come back,” said Dr. Michael Teng, associate professor of medicine at the University of South Florida and an epidemiologist.

“It’s very important to try to protect yourselves as best as possible. Currently, that means get boosters, masks and just be smart about your exposure risk.”

In Florida, COVID-19 cases have been climbing over the past few weeks during the holiday season. Just last week, the state had reported more than 22,500 new cases, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

‘Uncertainties and gaps’

During a virtual press conference this week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made remarks about the status of the pandemic but warned that it hasn’t ended.

“And yet, as 2022 draws to a close, we still have many reasons for hope,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has declined significantly this year.”

Ghebreyesus added: “Certainly, we are in a much better place with the pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with rapidly increasing cases and deaths. But since the peak at the end of January, the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90 percent. However, there are still too many uncertainties and gaps for us to say the pandemic is over.”

He continued: “Gaps in surveillance, testing and sequencing mean we do not understand well enough how the virus is changing; Gaps in vaccination mean that millions of people – especially health workers and older people – remain at high-risk of severe disease and death; Gaps in treatment mean people are dying needlessly.”

At-home testing

The Biden administration is offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government, citing that cases of coronavirus, flu and RSV are on the rise due to the holidays.

The federal program will allow for four free COVID-19 tests.

An updated bivalent booster was approved by federal health officials earlier in the year but not many people have gotten it. In fact, only 44.2 million Americans got the booster, according to data from the CDC.

“The uptick of the more recent booster is pretty low,” Teng said. “It’s a problem because it’s more likely that they’re going to get infected. The elderly population is especially at risk.”

“We are starting to see that the disease has shifted back towards the elderly like we saw earlier in the pandemic,” Teng added.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the full report, click here.