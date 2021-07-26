Tips for coping with anxiety over condo living on heels of Surfside disaster

Following the devastation of the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South, and tragic loss of at least 97 lives, anxiety is a factor in the thousands who live in condos in Miami-Dade County.

The site of the collapse has now been cleared of debris and it is believed only one victim remains unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The fear and anxiety surrounding this catastrophic event is normal, said Chloe Godward, a therapist in private practice with Arvon and Associates, and who moved to Key Biscayne 22 years ago.

“We emphasize with the victims,” she said. “That pain and fear can then translate into an irrational fear of the same occurring to us. However, it is important to rationalize with the mind. Anxiety has an interesting way of making the unlikely seem likely.”

Godward advises to “speak to it.” To say, “Mind, I understand your fear is valid because of what just occurred, I appreciate you trying to protect me, however rationally speaking, I have to prove you wrong.”

Then, she advises to make it your duty to find facts which counter your fear. Such as: how many buildings have collapsed in the past month? Year? Decade?

“These statistics will calm the mind,” Godward said. “Then we must get proactive. Ease the anxiety by speaking with your homeowner’s association. Some questions to ask would be, ‘When was the last inspection? Was the inspection cleared? Is the building deemed safe to live in? How so?’

“Fear of the unknown is at the foundation of anxiety. Therefore, when we know, anxiety dissipates.”

The collapse has plunged older beachside condos and high-rise buildings like it into a swirl of uncertainty, with local government officials and condo associations rushing inspections, some of them long overdue, according to a recent article in the New York Times.

Insurance companies are demanding proof that aging buildings have been evaluated or are threatening to cut off coverage. And real estate agents – they are bracing for how the disaster might ripple through an otherwise scorching housing market, according to the article.

“As traumatizing as the Surfside collapse has been to our community and nation, we must recognize it has been one of the only collapses of our time to occur for reasons outside of natural disasters,” Godward said. “This type of incident is extremely unlikely.”

When it comes to questioning unhelpful beliefs, it is important to keep a toolkit of skills, she said. Simply stated, these are the steps and questions Godward goes through when a thought is founded on fear:

Ask yourself if there is any proof proving the current belief.

Recognize the emotional factor playing a role. Am I sad, scared, mourning? “We spend a lot of time in our emotional mind and ignore our rational mind. However, the healthiest minds find a balance between the emotional mind and the rational mind.”

Too much time in either can be damaging, she said. Allow yourself to mourn the loss caused by this tragedy, while acknowledging when this sadness is driving our beliefs.

What is the evidence that could change my mind? Shift the fear thinking to fact thinking, Godward said. “We tend to rely on fear as it is such a strong emotion. Shift that reliance to stats and facts. Research statistics about the possibility of our fear occurring.”

There are 5.6 million commercial buildings in the United States, not including residential, industrial, etc., according to the Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey (CBECS). If one of those buildings collapsed, that means there is a .000017% of that occurrence happening.

That’s “a little less scary when the likelihood is almost impossible,” Godward said. “Our anxiety thrives in fear. When you show research countering it, the anxiety shrivels.”

Am I thinking in extremes, and using words like “always, never, definitely?” Catch yourself, Godward advises.

“Life doesn’t tend to transpire in extremes, but our anxiety does,” she said. “You must ground yourself and center those thoughts. Reduce and reframe the extreme thinking. Instead of perpetuating a negative dialogue of fear – ‘My building is definitely next’ – first recognize you’re in your emotional mind and that you’re using extreme language.

“Then reframe by stating statements like, ‘I trust the regulations my building sets. I am aware there are many regulatory procedures in the construction of a building. I have the power to use my voice and ask my association which steps they have taken to assure my safety.’”