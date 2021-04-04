Using a cannula for filler injections has many benefits over needles

Hi Dr. Kelly:

Do you have any experience using cannulas to inject fillers? My doctor really prefers them to needles. What do you think?

Dr. Kelly. I am a big fan of using a cannula for facial filler injections. Unlike a needle, which is the traditional device used to inject a filler, the cannula has a blunt tip. Thus, the cannula itself can’t pierce the skin.

The doctor needs to make an entry hole, using a needle, and then insert the cannula thru that hole so that it can slide under the skin. Since a cannula is longer than a needle, it can reach multiple spots via that single entry site. Filler can then be injected in multiple facial areas, without needing multiple needle sticks. Having a single needle stick, instead of multiple ones definitely makes the procedure more comfortable for the patient.

While pain reduction is nice, the big advantage of a cannula over a needle is its blunt tip. The blunt tip is unlikely to pierce blood vessels, instead tending to bounce off or go around them. This markedly reduces the chance of bruising.

In addition, the blunt tip also reduces the chance of accidentally injecting filler into a blood vessel. While injecting filler into a blood vessel is extremely rare, there can be devastating consequences, such as skin necrosis and even blindness, due to obstruction of blood flow. So, a cannula decreases the risk of bruising and also makes the procedure safer.

With all of these advantages, why don't all injectors just use a cannula instead of needles? The first reason is the added expense of cannula. They do add to the cost of the procedure. The second reason is that using the cannula requires more skill. While a needle goes right down to the spot you want to add filler, the cannula has to be maneuvered to the same spot from a distance away. This can be technically difficult for someone less experienced or who doesn't understand the anatomy beneath the skin.

Finally, there are some very areas where a needle works better than a cannula, so the skilled injector needs to use the right tool in the right place.

In my practice, the majority of filler injections are done with cannulas. They are much less painful, safer, and are associated with less bruising and a shorter recovery time. While a facial filler injection with a cannula requires more skill and costs more, I find it to be the best technique for my patients.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.