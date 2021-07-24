Dr. Kelly: I recently had surgery and my doctor recommended I use a scar cream. Do they work?

I recommend scar creams to all of my patients after surgery, so your doctor is on the right track. Nonetheless, you can’t just go to CVS and buy any scar cream. It is not that simple.

The healing process of a scar is very interesting. The body will recognize the injury of an incision and send healing elements to the site to allow the two edges to heal back together. Stitches are used to hold those two edges together during the initial phase of the process. Precise approximation through the use of fine suture is essential. That will ultimately lead to a better scar than coarse approximation through bigger stitches, staples, butterfly or steri-strips.

The initial healing usually takes 5-10 days depending on the site. At that point, the stitches need to be removed (unless they are dissolvable). When the stitches are removed, the scar is red due to the inflammation associated with the healing process.

The scar will then go through a phase where it feels thickened and that peaks about 3 weeks after surgery. Surgeons refer to that thickened feeling as the “healing ridge.” The scar will then soften and gradually fade. Scars generally do not become completely mature until a year after surgery.

While all scars will fade with time, scar creams are designed to speed up the fading process. A scar will usually end up at the same point whether a scar cream is used or not, but it will reach it faster if a scar cream is used.

The most effective scar creams use medical grade silicone. They work by occluding the scar from exposure to the air. Controlled studies have shown that occlusion of the scar causes it to fade faster. Many years ago, we would recommend placement of silicone sheets on the scar. These were awkward to apply and patients generally lost interest. They also were very difficult to use on the face.

Now we use silicone creams because they are easier to apply and work better than silicone sheets. The patient applies the cream to scar 1-2 x per day as long as it is red. Two common scar creams that I like are Biocorneum and Advanced Scar Control from SkinCeuticals.

The picture below is the initial and post-op results of a scar that was closed precisely and treated with Biocorneum. I think the improvement is obvious and you can see how the scar cream helped remove the redness.

Your doctor is right, Scar creams do help. You just have to choose the right one and use it every day until the redness is gone.