It has happened to all of us… we go through times where getting a good night's sleep is impossible. Well, there are several things we can do, according to professionals, to help us get a good night rest.

Below are several tips – courtesy of HelpGuide - that may get you some much-needed rest. As with any health issue, we always recommend speaking with your healthcare professional.

Keep in sync with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

We can do this by trying to to go to sleep and get up at the same time every day, avoiding sleeping in, be smart about napping and finding ways to fight after-dinner drowsiness

Control your exposure to light.

We live on an island, exposing ourselves to bright sunlight in the morning will help us at night. Have your coffee outside, for example, or eat breakfast by a sunny window. The light on your face will help you wake up. Also spend more time outside during the day.

At night, you should avoid bright screens within 1-2 hours of your bedtime, and we know this is hard, but say no to late-night television. Try listening to music or audio books instead, but you should avoid reading with backlit devices.

And when it is time to sleep, make sure the room is dark.

Exercise during the day

Regular exercise may help you get more sleep. Exercising helps boost your natural sleep hormones. But you should avoid strenuous physical activity before bedtime as it could be too stimulating.

For more tips and the entire report by HelpGuide, click here.