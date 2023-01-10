What pandemic?

It seems to many on the island and rest of the country, the Covid-19 pandemic seems a distant memory, nightmare if you will, and have moved on.

It was March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic after more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths were recorded. Two days later, on March 13, 2020, the Trump Administration declares a nationwide public emergency, according to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) Museum COVID-19 Timeline.

But while this week, the White House gets ready to renew the coronavirus public health emergency again, could this be the last extension?

The expected renewal will be the 11th time the emergency declaration has been extended.

According to a POLITICO report, health officials in the President Joe Biden administration could be looking to end the emergency designation for Covid as soon as the spring. Plans have not been finalized, but a restructuring of the federal response to the pandemic’s crisis stage would shift vaccines and treatments to the private market and change it toward treating the virus as a continuous long-term threat, POLITICO reported.

Commenting on the pandemic, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota Michael Osterholm said, “The challenge we have is there’s no clear roadmap to say where we’re at. We just have to accept the uncertainty.”

While the crisis phase could be declared over as April, the White House could still issue additional short-term extensions to deal with the emergence of new variants.

For the complete POLITICO report, click here.