Beer is bad for you – or is it?

Though alcoholic beverages are often regarded as dangerous for you, many people still find themselves unwinding with a beer bottle or two.

Frequent or even casual indulgers may ask themselves: what is this doing to my body?

Firstly, it’s good to know what exactly it is you’re putting in your body with every sip. According to the USDA, a 12-ounce can of beer contains 153 Calories, 2 grams of Protein, and 13 grams of Carbohydrates.

The website Eating Well recently compiled a list of the potential effects of drinking beer, and other kinds of alcohol.

Here are some of the things that beer bottle, as harmless or dangerous as it may seem, can do to you:

May Help Your Bone Density

A 2021 review published in Nutrients found that drinking beer has had a positive correlation with bone mineral density. In addition, drinking one beer per week has been found to be associated with a lower risk of hip fracture. Although these results may be a sigh of relief for many, there is still more research to be done to support this potential benefit.

May Interrupt Your Sleeping Patterns

Frequent drinkers are no stranger to the common on-and-off switch in your sleep after a fun night out. The long-term effects of this, however, may be more dangerous than you think.

"The alcohol in beer can affect the brain so that reflexes are slowed down, and [your] balance, memory and sleep may be impaired," says Kimberly Gomer M.S., RD, LDN. Even just a little bit of intake can cause changes to your sleep, according to Gomer.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism took this point a step further, stating that alcohol can alter your brain’s communication pathway as well as its information processing abilities.

JMIR Mental Health published a 2018 study about the sleep quality of their subjects, finding that even adults who consumed less than two cans of beer still found a 9.3% decrease in their sleep quality.

Your body is constantly trying to process what you put into it–even at night–so drinking on the daily will more than likely affect your sleep.

Slows Down Weight Loss

According to Gomer, "Every time you drink beer, it goes directly to your liver. The body has no ability to store alcohol, as it recognizes it as a toxin. It is then prioritized by the liver to be used for energy."

"The liver's job is to filter circulating blood and destroys toxic substances, including alcohol," she says. Since the liver trying to get rid of alcohol’s toxins is prioritized in the body’s “to-do list,” that can slow down everything else – including fat-burning.

May Negatively Affect Your Digestion

When you consume a lot of alcohol, it’s possible you will experience intestinal inflammation and issues in your gastrointestinal tract and liver, according to a 2017 publication in Alcohol Research. Beer, and other kinds of alcohol, can have consequences on your gut bacteria and permeate your intestine lining, characteristic of leaky gut syndrome.

"Alcohol is first broken down in the stomach, promoting an increase in digestive juices," says Gomer. "Alcohol also irritates the small intestine and colon where it is further broken down and absorbed, and it also can affect the normal speed that food moves through them, which may result in abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhea."

Many of alcohol’s possible digestive consequences can make you more likely to fall victim to diseases like alcohol fatty liver disease.

To play devil’s advocate, research like the 2020 study in Molecules, which says that beer’s fermented compounds could possibly be good for your gut.

Could Cause Dehydration

Alcohol is known to cause dehydration. According to Gomer, "the kidney is responsible for regulating fluid and electrolytes, and alcohol can disrupt hormones that affect kidney function, which can affect the kidneys and the body's ability to regulate fluid and electrolytes. It also disrupts hormones that affect kidney function."

Despite this, a 2017 study in Nutrients proved that moderate amounts of beverages with a low alcohol concentration, like beer, isn’t as bad for you as other types of alcohol, like wine and liquor.

If you do end up drinking, make sure to be drinking water as well – your hung-over-self will thank you, according to the NIAAA.

Can Cause Chronic Diseases

It’s no secret that alcohol can have serious long-term consequences on your health. Some studies like one published by Nutrients in 2018 did find that some alcohol consumption was good for your heart health, however most other results prove otherwise.

For example, a 2022 review published in The American Journal of Medicine hypothesized that many previously-published studies have sung too many praises to alcohol, mostly wine, and how it affects the cardiovascular system. They concluded that other studies did not consider aspects like genetics and lifestyle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made it a point to continuously put out information about the dangers of excessive drinking. They have linked it to an increased risk of health issues like high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure.

Taking it one step further, the CDC has concluded that the substance has been tied to increasing the risk of cancers like mouth, colon, liver, and breast cancer. Likewise, the American Cancer Society has stated that the consumption of alcohol is responsible for 6% of all cancers, as well as 4% of cancer deaths in the United States.

Though beer has, in some cases, been linked to potential health benefits for your bone density and gut health, alcohol consumption in general is more likely to present you with more consequences than anything else.

Bringing you potential long-term health effects like cancer, early death, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, it’s important to weigh its pros and cons if you do decide to indulge in drinking often.

The CDC recommends adults limit themselves to one to two drinks a day, also depending on their weight, genetic makeup, and lifestyle.

For the entire Eating Well report, click here.