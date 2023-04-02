What really is a “gummy” breast implant and is it right for you?

Dr. Polo, I need to exchange my old breast implants for new ones. Should I get the gummy implants? I hear that those are the best.

Many of my breast implant patients come to me with this impression. They are somehow aware that “gummy” implants are the newest breast implants, so they assume that latest also means greatest. This, however, is not always accurate.

Since the precise definition is such a common source of confusion, allow me to first clarify what a “gummy” breast implant truly is.

There are two general types of breast implants: saline and silicone. Both types of implants have similar outer shells made of silicone elastomer.

Saline implants have a valve within the outer shell, and once placed within the breast pocket during surgery, they are filled through that valve with intravenous saline solution.

Silicone gel filled implants come in the manufacturer’s sterile packaging already filled and sealed, and they are inserted as so.

All breast implants are mechanical devices subject to weakening over time, and all will eventually break down and leak. When saline implants leak, the saline solution is harmlessly absorbed, just as if it were administered intravenously. When silicone implants leak, the leak is often silent. The silicone gel remains contained within the tissue capsule surrounding the implant, and there is no noticeable change in the breast.

With the first generation of FDA-approved breast implants from the 1970s, the silicone gel had a consistency almost like an oil. This made the implants extremely soft to the touch. However, when the implants leaked, the small, unlinked silicone molecules would enter lymphatic vessels. Many patients with this type of implant would be found to have silicone material within axillary lymph nodes and even in more distant lymphatic tissues.

Concerns over whether such silicone gel exposure could lead to autoimmune or other disease processes resulted in an FDA-imposed moratorium on silicone gel implants between 1992 and 2006.

Years of research have not demonstrated convincing evidence of silicone-related illnesses, and in 2006 the FDA again approved the use of silicone gel breast implants. However, this current generation of implants was required to be safer. The gel contained within all silicone implants now is a cohesive gel, made up of larger molecules linked to one another. These properties result in the gel having a less liquid and more solid-like consistency, which largely prevents the silicone particles from entering the lymphatic system.

Post-approval safety studies of cohesive silicone gel implants continued for over a decade, and the FDA continues to contend that they are reasonably safe devices.

Silicone gel implants have always been considered the premium implants over saline. They look and feel softer and more natural. Saline tends to slosh around more within the body, resulting in more stress on tissues and often in stretch deformities of the breast over time. Silicone gel tends to move more naturally with the body tissues.

Since the reapproval of silicone gel breast implants, all three US manufacturers have taken the next step in technological advancement. They all now offer highly cohesive, or form stable, silicone gel implants. These implants now have gel with even more cross-linked silicone molecules, resulting in an even more firm and solid-like look and feel.

The consistency of the gel in highly cohesive silicone implants has been compared to gummy bear candy, resulting in the adoption of that term by the public.

Just because “gummy” implants are the newest model, however, it doesn’t mean they are best for everyone. There are positives and negatives to consider. Firstly, they cost considerably more, sometimes double the cost of standard cohesive gel implants. The added cross-linking does not necessarily make them safer, and the firmer feel may be less desirable for those seeking natural results.

In my practice, I view “gummy” implants as another tool in my breast augmentation toolbox. I utilize them in about 30-40% of my cases, both for primary and revision augmentations. For me, there are two main indications: patients at high risk for, or with existing, implant rippling and wrinkling due to limited breast tissue; and patients seeking maximum upper pole fullness, or a more augmented appearance. For these specific indications, “gummy” implants allow improved outcomes.

However, in my practice, a majority of patients are better served by standard cohesive gel implants.

If you’re wondering whether “gummy” breast implants may be right for you, consult with a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery to help you make the best decision.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.

