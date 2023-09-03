When a breast implant ruptures, do you call 911 or 411?

Dr. Polo, I think one of my breast implants ruptured! When I got out of the shower this morning, I noticed one breast was completely deflated. Is this dangerous? Should I go to the emergency room?

All breast implants are mechanical devices and will sooner or later fail. Both saline-filled and silicone gel-filled implants have the same outer shell made of silicone elastomer. This flexible shell constantly bends and folds inside the body with movement. Over time, that continuous movement results in the weakening of the material and, eventually, cracking and tearing of the outer shell and leakage of the implant contents. Saline implants also have a valve integrated into the outer shell, through which the implant is filled with sterile saline solution during surgery. This valve is another weak point in the shell, subject to mechanical failure over time. Silicone implants, however, do not require a valve for filling and come packaged from the factory already filled with silicone gel.

Generally, after 20 years or so, the implant shell will break down. When saline implants break down, the sterile saline solution tends to leak out completely within 24-48 hours. The solution is immediately absorbed through body tissues as it leaks. This is a completely harmless process and is equivalent to receiving a slow IV fluid infusion. Patients are almost always aware of the resulting rapid deflation of their saline implant. The affected breast will suddenly appear much more deflated and significantly smaller than the unaffected breast.

On the other hand, when silicone implants leak, the silicone gel usually remains contained within the fibrous capsule immediately surrounding the implant. The silicone is not absorbed into body tissues, and implant volume is not lost. Early after the initial leakage of silicone gel implants, the implant will often maintain its shape, and no visible or palpable changes in the breast appearance can be detected. Over time, however, subtle loss of form and definition of the implant and breast may become noticeable. For these reasons, leakage of silicone gel breast implants is usually silent and is only detected by imaging studies such as mammograms, ultrasounds, or MRIs.

In order to confirm implant integrity and detect any potential silent leakage, current recommendations for all patients who have silicone gel implants is for breast ultrasound to be performed every 2-3 years, beginning 5-6 years after implantation. By FDA requirements, all silicone gel implants sold in the U.S. over the past 25 years contain what we call cohesive silicone gel. Compared with the silicone contained within earlier generations of implants, the cohesive gel is composed of larger, more cross-linked silicone molecules that are not absorbed into lymphatic vessels and tissues in significant amounts, as could occur with earlier implants, even if the implant is ruptured and leaking.

So, as with saline implants, leakage of silicone gel implants is not an emergency. There is no immediate health risk with either. However, both instances should be addressed as soon as possible to avoid potential local tissue effects that may make revision surgery more complex. Any confirmed ruptured implant should be removed in an elective surgical procedure. Patients have the option of either continuing without implants or replacing the old device with a new implant. Typically, many years have passed since the original implantation when these procedures are performed, and the opportunity is taken to simultaneously correct other changes in the breasts with additional rejuvenating procedures.

If you have reason to suspect that your breast implants may be leaking, there is no need to panic, but don’t neglect the issue. Have the appropriate imaging studies and consult with a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery to discuss your surgical options.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.