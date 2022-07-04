Whole Vidalia Onions Sold at Publix stores recalled for possible listeria contamination

A Georgia onion producer, A&M Farms, is recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria.

A&M Farms said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.

According to a post by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the onions were available for sale June 22 – 24, 2022 at Publix stores in the state of Florida.

Consumers can identify the recalled onions by looking at the PLU sticker and seeing if their purchase location was PLU 4159.

“Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it,” the FDA post said. The product should be disposed and may return to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund.

Customers with questions may contact the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058, M-F, 8 am – 4 pm EDT.”

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria named in the recall, can cause fatal infections in children, older individuals, and those who are immunocompromised. Pregnant women can also suffer from miscarriages and stillbirths.

As of the initial recall, no cases were reported that were linked to the onions.

