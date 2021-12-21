‘We feel worse now than last year.’ This appears to be the general consensus. For many the pandemic and 2021 in general, was a tough ordeal. Research reports that depression rates have tripled over the pandemic, and this is no coincidence, our bodies had to cope with a pandemic. However it is imperative to having a good 2022 that we understand why 2021 was so much worse than 2020 and what we can change.

Psychotherapists believe we were more hopeful in 2020, as we didn't know how long the pandemic would last. ‘Two weeks’ we said. In 2021, we confronted the truth: COVID is still here with vaccines, and may never go away. The safety and security we thought would come never did as the emergence of variants sent us right back down the rabbit hole.

This cycle has taken a toll on our mental health. As continuously hoping for something to get better and then repeatedly watching it get worse can lead to a lot of emotional trauma.Not to mention there were more deaths in 2021 than 2020. This leaving almost 800,000 family members and friends without a loved one.

In light of so much tragedy, many have begun putting immense pressure on themselves to have fun. Going out because they feel it's what they should do, in attempts to enjoy their time. However this may not be exactly what they want to do. Now more than ever they may feel emotionally drained and not up to the demanding task of socializing.

Not to mention the immense amounts of stress put on individuals. Many received stimulus checks and a rent moratorium in 2020 and the start of this year, but haven't received a stimulus for months, and evictions are on the rise throughout the country.

What we can do to feel better

Many of these issues — the need for financial assistance, familial aid, and mental healthcare — are systemic, and need widespread change in order to properly address them.

However as individuals, there is something we can do to help us feel better.

change our expectations

take it day-by-day

stay present — and contend with the unpredictability

Identify and create areas of your life that can provide enjoyment, purpose, and routine

have a strong support system

feel the sadness and anxiety of the moment.

Above all, be kind to yourself. Skip the holiday parties you don't have energy for, and make time for activities you do enjoy, even if they're different from years past.

The pandemic won't cease to exist once 2022 begins, but hopefully, with these tips, you can go into the new year with good intentions