With Florida ranking 4th in the country with number of monkeypox cases, Feds launch vaccine strategy to control outbreak

The federal government is launching a national vaccine strategy to tackle the 2022 monkeypox outbreak, with state data showing that 35 cases of monkeypox have been identified in eight counties, an increase from 27 cases reported just a day ago.

The newest data, as of Wednesday, show 21 cases in Broward County, six in Miami-Dade, three in Orange, and one case in each of five counties: Collier, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Seminole.

At 35 cases, Florida ranks 4th in the number of monkeypox cases in the nation. California has the most, with 80 cases, followed by New York at 72 cases and Illinois at 46, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Overall, there are 351 monkeypox cases in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

Those infected with monkeypox can have symptoms, such as a characteristic rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced that states will receive doses of the Jynneos, a newer vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for protection against both smallpox and monkeypox, according to a memo by federal health officials.

The CDC is recommending that vaccines should be aimed at “individuals with confirmed monkeypox exposures and presumed exposures,” officials said in the memo.

Here’s the most recent list of monkeypox cases in the nation, according to the CDC:

California 80 New York 72 Illinois 46 Florida 35 District of Columbia 21 Massachusetts 15 Georgia 8 Pennsylvania 8 Texas 8 Colorado 7 Hawaii 6 Washington 6 Maryland 5 Utah 5 New Jersey 4 Ohio 3 Virginia 3 Indiana 2 Minnesota 2 Missouri 2 Nevada 2 North Carolina 2 Oklahoma 2 Non U.S. resident in the U.S. 2 Arizona 1 Kentucky 1 Nebraska 1 Oregon 1 Rhode Island 1

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.