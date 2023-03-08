Women’s Day virtual seminar and Bounce Back walk highlight cancer support at Miami Cancer Institute this week

The Miami Cancer Institute (MCI), popular with island residents for ongoing cancer support services, is offering several informative virtual and in-person programs this week.

To honor International Women’s Day, the Institute has arranged a Women’s Health Panel of MCI experts, including Lauren Carcas, MD, who works in Medical Oncology, Breast, Gynecologic Malignancies, and Maria Descartes, MD, in the Medical Genetics field.

They will be discussing Cancer Awareness and Screening during a webinar to be held on March 8, 2023 at 12pm (noon), and to which you can register by clicking here.

Meeting ID: 970 8229 8025

Password: zoom (lowercase)

Other community educational offerings include a webinar called “The Link Between Kidney Disease and Cancer,” with speaker Ahmed Eldefrawy, MD, Urologic Oncology. The webinar will be held at 12pm (noon) on World Kidney Day, in observance of kidney cancer awareness month as well. To register, click here.

Simultaneously, BRCAStrong will be holding an Instagram Live about the “Quality of Life Through Cancer Journey” through speaker Adrian Cristian, MD, Chief of Cancer Rehabilitation. To watch, follow @baptisthealthcancercare.

On Sunday, the Baptist Health Foundation will hold their Bounce Back from Cancer signature fundraising event in partnership with the Miami HEAT. The event will be held on March 12, 2023 to help raise funds for the non-profit MCI.

Participants can choose their course, and start or join a team as well as participate individually. To learn more about participating and/or make a donation, click here.

MCI also offers support groups led by professional social workers to provide a safe space for topics like emotional support, specific diseases, treatments, and common challenges.

A CareGiver support group meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 5:15 p.m. To RSVP, email RosaCai@BaptistHealth.net

Additional programs and events are offered by the MCI, including Gentle Stretch & Relaxation, Chair Pilates (Virtual and In-Person), Restorative Yoga (Virtual and In-Person), Tai Chi, and Barre.

To view the full list of support groups, events, and community programs, click here.