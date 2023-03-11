Springtime is a perfect opportunity for Key Biscayne homeowners to begin planning renovations to enhance the interior and exterior of their living space.

Because of its strong performance capabilities, low maintenance and design flexibility, brick is a popular building material choice when looking to improve or refresh your home in time for warm-weather hosting season.

Often selected for its functional benefits, brick is available in a wide array of colors, textures and sizes that can match varying design styles, from modern to traditional and almost everything between. If you’re considering adding brick to your home’s aesthetic, consider these five projects to tackle this spring from the experts at Glen-Gery, one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America.

Patio bar – As homeowners spend more time at home, they often look to maximize livable space. One way is building a patio bar, which provides an area for entertaining. Using an exposed brick wall can help designate the bar area, or lining a bar counter with brick can create a rustic contrast against the bar’s seating.

Fireplace – To change the look and feel of a room almost instantly, you can use brick to give a fireplace a facelift or make it a focal point of your home.

Available in a variety of colors and textures, Glen-Gery’s diverse, premium portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products can elevate your living room’s style in a big way and create a more inviting area to share with family and friends. An outdoor fireplace is another option for extending livable space in a cozy way that can be used throughout the year.

Accent wall – Create a statement in or outside your home with a brick accent wall. Accent walls can help bring color, texture and beauty to homes by breaking up the monotony of monochromatic color or decor, creating visual interest and dimension. While brick in a running bond pattern is expected, you can spice up rooms with an unexpected bond pattern like a stacked bond for modern appeal or herringbone for a rustic look.

Kitchen backsplash – One of the most overlooked areas of kitchen design is the backsplash. While its job is to protect your kitchen walls from the never-ending assault of kitchen splatters, there’s no reason it can’t look good, too. Brick backsplashes can accommodate most home designs and styles thanks to the versatility of shapes, colors, finishes and sizes available.

Black or white glazed brick works well with more modern kitchens while irregular brick containing an abundance of texture and a messy mortar application can complete rustic farmhouse kitchens. An option like Glen-Gery’s virtual design tool, Picture Perfect, can help you visualize projects in your home to see what fits your style and needs.

Brick skirt – For added curb appeal, consider adding a brick skirt around the foundation of your home. Given its resilient, durable and energy-efficient qualities, brick can help provide better insulation and protection while also adding visual appeal to the exterior of your home through texture, color and contrast. The skirting can also continue through to the front porch floor and steps, helping balance out the elevation of your home.

