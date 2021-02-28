Versión en español

Shakira has not abandoned her attempt to sell her South Florida mansion, but rather has raised the stakes. The Colombia’s singer first placed her house in the market six years ago, but Shakira has not had offers that she considers appropriate for the oceanfront home with more than 20,000 square feet.

With a hyperactive South Florida’s home sales, Shakira has increased the selling price on the house. The property first went on the market in 2015, listing for almost $14 million, and was then dropped to $12 million.

The new 2021 selling price? $15.9 million. The home is located at 3140 N. Bay Road in Miami Beach.

The minimalist style house has all the amenities to help the star singer win the bet she is making. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a spacious pool, a hookah lounge, imported Spanish hardwood floors, and 100 feet of oceanfront space, offering spectacular views.

Shakira bought the house in 2001 for $ 3.3 million, so selling at the height of the real estate boom should net her a handsome profit.

The house is located in North Bay Road, the same street where in August supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, investor Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared, Ivanka Trump's husband, purchased a home for $ 23.5 million.

Also in the neighborhood is model Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Geber, who recently bought their $10 million home for $10 million a residence that also has 100 feet of waterfront space.

