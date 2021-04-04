Prime 112 owner sells Venetian Islands home in off-market $15 million sale to NY billionaire Lichtenstein

While South Florida restaurant owner Myles Chefetz was not planning on selling his Venetian Island waterfront home, he could not resist a $15 million unsolicited offer from New York billionaire and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. founder, Warren Lichtenstein.

According to an article in the New York Post, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman brokered the off-market deal. The Post lists the property’s address as 714 W. Dilido Drive.

Records list the Mediterranean-style property as a six-bedroom, 6.5 bathrooms, 5,957 sq ft house sitting on a 17,500’ lot with a pool, deep water dock and 100 feet of water frontage.

Chefetz purchased the home - which was built in 1936 - in 2013 for $5.6 million. Chefetz owns several high-end restaurants in South Florida, including Prime 112, Prime Italian, Big Pink and Forte Dei Marmi.

For the entire NY Post article, click here.