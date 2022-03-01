Using banana peels as fertilizer to improve your plants’ health

How can one maximize their plant’s growth in a sustainable manner? Using banana peels as fertilizer may seem peculiar, but this expert-approved garden idea will boost your plant's health.

Joanna Gaines from HTGV’s Fixer Upper used a banana peel to increase her staghorn fern plant’s potassium level, which led many people to question if banana peels were the secret to plant health and a flourishing garden. Here, the experts explain all you need to know.

Using banana peels as fertilizer

The banana peel has an abundance of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, which is one of the three essential nutrients plants need to stay healthy. Experts have devised four main ways to use a banana peel to benefit your garden.

1. Banana Peel Water

The co-founder of Seedsandspades.com, Erinn Witz, suggests creating banana water from the peel. ‘Chop up the peels to about 1⁄2inch to 1 inch in size, pack them into a clean, empty glass jar and fill with water,’ Erinn says. She explains that you should allow the jar to sit in a moderately sunny spot for approximately 24 hours – at which time the water will turn brown (as the nutrients leak out).

You can then use banana peel water to water your plants before distributing the peel pieces into the compost. ‘I like this strategy because you can get two uses out of your peels: mineral-rich water and green material for the compost,’ Erinn says.

2. Banana Peel for the Compost

Using banana peels as fertilizer can be harder in the winter, but Erinn has a solution that will keep your compost healthy ahead of the warmer seasons. You can introduce banana peel into your winter garden ideas by chopping the peels into one-inch pieces and adding them into your compost for spring. According to Erinn, ‘the more, the better.’

3. Burying Banana Peels in the Garden

Another way to bring banana peels into the garden is by burying them directly into the soil. ‘This is an effective way to get nutrients into the soil, even if you don’t have space for a composter,’ Erinn explains.

However, before experimenting with this technique, the expert warns that the buried peel may attract squirrels and chipmunks who may be able to smell the produce under the ground.

4. Banana Peel on a Backboard

Nikita, the founder of Mitcityfarm, also shares her country garden ideas, adding that you can support banana peels in the garden with a backboard. 'Put a complete banana peel between the plant and the backboard or tree trunk it is supported on if you're cultivating a staghorn, elkhorn, orchid, or similar plant,' Nikita instructs.

When the banana peel is placed in this specific position, it can gradually degrade and release nutrients as the plant is watered or rains.

With spring swiftly approaching, banana peels can aid in bringing beauty to your garden. With the numerous benefits they provide, you should most definitely use them in your garden.