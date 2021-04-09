Three properties, totaling 1.3 acres of developable land, located in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, at 180 Southwest Ninth Street, 244 Southwest Ninth Street, and 901 Southwest Third Avenue have been listed for sale.

Zoning in the parcels allow for two 48-story towers. The three properties are within walking distance of each other but are not contiguous.

According to an article in the website TheRealDeal, the properties are owned by Progesti Corp, who purchased them in 1999 for $2.85 million. The area currently houses two small multifamily buildings.

According to TheRealDeal article, Colliers’ Virgilio Fernandez and Gerard Yetming are lead brokers on the listing and according to the report, they expect it to sell the lots for more than $25 million.

