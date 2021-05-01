The Sunshine State is hot, and not only the weather, but also as an attractive destination for people relocating. According to the state’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, an estimated 329,717 new residents settled in Florida between April 2020 and April 2021.

The website move.org reported that Florida was the No. 1 destination for relocating Americans in 2020. The website used internal metrics, U.S. Census Bureau data, and a Pollfish survey of 700 U.S. adults to determine each state’s popularity.

And according to U-Haul, the state was the third most popular place to move during Covid, based on migration stats compiled from more than two million customer transactions.

Florida’s popularity as a relocation destination is aided by lower housing costs than other states, depending on where you are coming from and whether you’re in the market to rent an apartment or buy a home.

Those moving to The Sunshine State get a deal on homeownership, paying less than 1% for property taxes while other popular states pay more than 2%. New Jersey has the highest rate at 2.47%.

According to the National Association of Realtors, a total of 8.9 million people changed address since the start of the pandemic. The Association reports that close to 28% of the people relocating to Florida came from Texas and another 15% relocated from New York, with a little over 6% coming from California.

Florida’s no income tax status is also a big attraction for those moving out of states that tax individuals on income. Florida is one of only nine states in the U.S. with no income tax.

And for those wondering when the migration will slow down, Florida’s popularity isn’t expected to end any time soon: it’s expected to gain an average 845 new residents a day until 2025, according to state projections.