An oceanfront five-bedroom, two-story penthouse with a private elevator and infinity pool in Key Biscayne recently sold for $18 million.

The penthouse (PH1S) located at 360 Ocean Drive in Key Biscayne was listed in 2018 for $24.9. The buyer, Oceanakb LLC., was represented by Claudine Coto of One Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was represented by Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman.

According to the website TheRealDeal, Oceanakb LLC. is led by Dr. Christoph and Sylvia Westphal. Christoph Westphal is the general partner of venture capital firm – Longwood Fund – which invests in healthcare companies.

Longwood’s website lists Dr. Westphal as co-founder of the firm and has “spent 20 years as a biotech CEO, entrepreneur, and investor.”

According to the TRD report, the sellers purchased the penthouse from the developer for $17 million in 2014, when Oceana Key Biscayne was completed.

