A New York inspired, Class A-luxury apartment complex – Grand Station – has started leasing apartments with a targeted move-in this summer.

You can schedule a virtual tour of the complex by clicking here.

Former superstar baseball player Alex Rodriguez’s company, Monument Real Estate Services, will manage the property. Rodriguez is also an investor in the $70 million transit-oriented development.

According to the website The Next Miami, rents in the 300-unit complex will start at $1,277 for studios, and one-bedrooms starting at $1,427 and two-bedrooms at $1,963. The units will feature custom Italian cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and a full-size washer and dryer.

The complex, located at 40 N.W. 3rd Street, will have a “New York-inspired” rooftop terrace and provide outdoor kitchen with grilling area and an oversized swimming pool. There are several hot tubs.

Government Center’s Metrorail, Metromover and bus hubs, as well as Brightline’s MiamiCentral station are within a five-minute walk of the complex.

For the complete The Next Miami article, click here.