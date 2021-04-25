Lionel Messi purchases $7.3 luxury condo in Miami

Versión en español

Lionel Messi, captain of La Liga’s Barcelona Football Club, has purchased a furnished, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms apartment in Sunny Isles. The home is located on the ninth floor of the 39-story Regalia building.

The Messi family paid $7.3 million for the entire ninth floor of the Regalia, located at 19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles. The buyer was Celromalina LLC, a company that, according to reports, is linked to the Argentine player's family.

According to the website The Real Deal, the apartment offers more than 5,500 sq ft, of living space with an additional 2,100 square feet of terrace space. The unit also has a 1,000-bottle wine cooler.

Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, from Pordes Residential, confirmed details of the sale. The unit originally listed for $8 million.

Regalia offers six pools, a spa, cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga room, a chef-equipped kitchen, a playground, a champagne bar, and a wine cellar.

According to The Real Deal, two years ago Messi bought an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower, a 60-story building in Miami Beach for $5 million.

The Regalia is about ten blocks or blocks from the Porsche Design Tower.

Messi is one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

For the entire The Real Deal article, click here.