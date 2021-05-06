A Venezuelan oil executive recently sold his 11,000 sq ft waterfront home in Key Biscayne for $17.4 million. The seller was Alan Viergutz, the president of Grupo Centec.

Viergutz is the former president of the Venezuelan Oil Chamber. He also works as an oil-industry analyst.

The property, located on 500 S Mashta Dr in Key Biscayne, was built in 2014. It has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths and sits on a 23, 814 Sq Ft oversized lot. It has 138 feet of water frontage, elevator, gym and a four-car garage.

According to a report on The Real Deal, the buyer was Patrick C. Emans as trustee of the 500 South Mashta Land Trust. Viergutz purchased the land for $6.6 million in 2009.

The home first went on the market in 2016 for $22 million and as early as February, was listed for $19.3.

The seller was represented by Lucia Marin with ONE Sotheby's International Realty and the buyer was represented by Julieta Casanas Pitte from Cervera Real Estate.

To read the entire The Real Deal article, click here.

For the complete property information, click here.