Sale of waterfront mansion nets Jorge Mas close to $46 million in record transaction

Miami base engineering company MasTec co-founder and board chair Jorge has sold his waterfront Coconut Grove mansion for $45.9 million.

According to the website The Real Deal, the waterfront property – located at 3085 Munroe Drive in Coconut Grove – was sold to Roger and Sloan Barnett. Barnett is CEO of Shaklee Corporation, a nutrition and green cleaning products company based in California and also founder of Beauty.com, one of the first internet cosmetics retailers. His father, Victor Barnett, is the former chairman of Burberry.

According to data analysis provided by BHHS EWM Realty, the sale by Mas sets a record for residential sales in Coconut Grove, surpassing the of the Ransom Everglades 3551 Main Highway property, which sold for $34.6 million in 2016.

The Real Deal reported the seller was represented by Maurice Boschetti of Boschetti Realty Group.

Records show the Munroe Dr. home, built in 2015, has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in 13,483 sq. ft. of living space. It also has a 2-bedroom guest house and a 73 foot heated pool.

