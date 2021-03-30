Located in the luxurious Oceana private-gated community, this modern 3-bedrooms, 4.5-bath condominium with maid’s quarters features unobstructed, panoramic views of the ocean and village life.
This unit includes two expansive terraces that are ideal for entertaining or taking in the island’s natural beauty.
Private elevator entry to the residence adds to the ambiance, and the gourmet kitchen with it’s top-of-the-line Miele appliances and finishes makes family mealtime special.
Address: 350 Ocean Drive, #1106N, Key Biscayne
Subdivision: Oceana Key Biscayne
Year built: 2014
Sold for $3,590,000 on March 10, 2021
Seller represented by Becky Lozano with Coldwell Banker Realty - Brickell - Key Biscayne Buyer represented by Brigitte Nachtigall, Agent, Great Properties International Llc.