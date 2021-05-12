After spending years and millions transforming a 19.77 acres underdeveloped island in the Exumas, Bahamas, into a spectacular resort-like destination, music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have placed the island on the market, according to a CNBC report.

The island, which Hill ad McGraw renamed L’ile d’Anges, is on the market for $35 million.

The couple bought the island, known then as Goat Cay back in 2003.

The listing is represented by Edward de Mallet Morgan, of the London-based luxury real estate broker and partner at Knight Frank.

In the listing’s web page, the island is described as “a private island like no other. A safe haven paradise, providing perfect tranquility, nestled within pristine turquoise waters. Heaven on earth.”

The island property includes a 6,517-square-foot main residence is made up of eight structures described as “pods,” which are interconnected by 5,000 square feet of thatch-covered verandas and breeze ways. The website describes the principal residence as having “the most spectacular panoramic views, whilst giving a feeling of refuge and peace in its elevated position well above the water.”

There are two beaches and hundreds of imported palm trees.

