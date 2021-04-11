Widow of Padrón Cigars founder sells Venetian Island home for more than the listing price

Florinda Padrón, widow of late cigar mogul José O. Padrón, has sold the waterfront home the Padróns purchased in 1984 for $230,000.

The $6,050,000 million sales price was over the original listing price of $5.8 million.

José Padrón founded Miami-based Padrón Cigars 1964. He died in 2017.

According to the website The Real Deal, the home, located at 1335 North Venetian Way in Miami Beach, was built in 1950. In 2009 a dock was built and the kitchen was renovated in 2013.

According to the report, the buyer, who was represented by Felise Eber of Coldwell Banker’s Jills Zeder Group, is a Delaware Corporation by the name of 9 Kings Capital LLC.

Mrs. Padrón was represented by Danny Hertzberg, also with the Jills Zeder Group.

