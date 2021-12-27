We could all use a little more cardiorespiratory fitness in our lives. It is crucial to ensuring our hearts do their job and respond to the constant changes in our lives.

According to experts, “Cardiorespiratory fitness is the capacity of the heart and lungs to deliver oxygen to the body’s muscles and organs during physical activity.” They associate higher levels of it with the ability to do higher intensity exercise. It is a powerful metric for identifying ones longevity and well-being.

A study shows that spending an extra 17 minutes doing cardio could help your heart and lungs keep up with you. It was conducted on 2,000 people aged 45 to 63, the study found that, by clocking an additional 17 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (like a power walking or a jogging) each day, participants increased their peak oxygen uptake level during exercise by a full five percent.

This means that a fast-paced neighborhood walk, or a longer leisurely stroll with a friend, each day, can have great health benefits.

