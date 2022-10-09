Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?

A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!

Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the world, America houses people with the lowest life expectancies and highest life-threatening disease probabilities. Still, some states within the nation are healthier than others.

Scoring in the top 20 healthiest states in America, Florida can definitely be included in the mix. Stick around until the end to find out the unhealthiest state in the nation.

Wellness company Ensō Superfoods conducted a study including CDC data regarding fruit and vegetable consumption, obesity, and physical activity statistics of all the states in America. With this information, they compiled a list of the healthiest states in America, along with the full ranking of states in order of general health.

Ranking as the healthiest state in the country, Vermont is also the highest physically active and fruit-consuming state. Coupled with the state, two other neighbors in the Northeast –Maine and Massachusetts– make the region notorious for their vegetable consumption. New York and New Jersey came in at 5th place as the least obese state in the U.S.

Florida ranked 13th in the final rankings, 5th in following physical activity guidelines, and 9th in obesity. They placed 17th in fruit consumption but dropped to 25th place for vegetable consumption and no physical activity during leisure time alike.

The unhealthiest state in America was definitively Mississippi, ranking 43rd in fruit consumption, obesity, and no physical activity during leisure time. They ranked 35th in vegetable consumption and 39th in meeting physical activity guidelines.

To read the full article, click here.