How to Winter in Florida

Snowbirds are flocking to Florida more than ever to escape the cold winter blast across the rest of the country.

Here are tips on how to “survive” our Florida winter from Dr. Danielle Ramos Madril, senior chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare in Florida.

– Upon arrival, it’s a good idea to identify the nearest qualified medical facilities in the event of an injury or illness. Look up a pharmacy where you can fill your medications.

– Keep at hand a portable health kit that includes anti-inflammatory pain relievers, first-aid supplies, earplugs, sunscreen, and insect repellant.

– Over exposure to the sun poses a safety risk of a sunburn even on cool winter days. The sun emits damaging UV rays from dawn to dusk. Generously apply an SPF 30 sunscreen, including ears and back of neck and knees, at least 15 minutes before you go outdoors, whether for an early morning game of golf or an afternoon at the beach. Take your sunscreen to reapply every two hours and after getting out of the water.

– Although you are on vacation or working remotely, mosquitos are on active duty. Wear long sleeves and pants when appropriate and use insect repellant with DEET to keep mosquitos from biting. Apply after you put on sunscreen.

– Drink plenty of water to reduce the dehydrating effects of the Florida sun and wind. Carry a refillable bottle to take extra water along on outings and drink a glass of water with meals. You will need to drink more water if you exercise.

– Florida offers a winter wonderland where you can stay active. Studies have shown that exercise is a great option to help reduce stress and improve mood. Many communities offer walking or bike tours that can be fun, informative and relatively affordable. Making time for exercise while traveling may promote a sense of routine, while providing balance to typical vacation indulgences such as restaurant meals, alcohol and (key lime pie) desserts.