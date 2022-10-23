Often, the routine and tensions of everyday life can drain out the romance. Love can get lost and by the time nighttime comes, we might lack the strength to indulge in romance.

Breaking free from your daily monotony and traveling to a romantic destination is the best way to spice up your relationship, and there is a town, 300+ miles north of Key Biscayne, which offers the perfect setting to relive the memories of your honeymoon and add that missing spice back in your relationship.

The beautiful and historic – founded in 1565 is America’s oldest city - northern coastal city of St. Augustine, is home to beaches and centuries of history, along with offering visitors a unique and unforgettable experience, from the perfect setting for romantic walks, to a distillery for whiskey lovers and some delicious dining options, from fresh seafood, BBQ, and Southern staples.

And incredibly romantic places to stay.

According to a report by the website Honeymoon Always, the number one rated place to stay for romance seekers is the waterfront Bayfront Marin House.

“Definitely delivers the wow factor that couples look for in a honeymoon hotel,” the report describes the sophisticated hotel, adding that is “perfect for couples’ getaways and honeymoons in St. Augustine.”

The hotel’s main inn consists of multiple structures from different periods that were joined together in the 1800s, with covered porches that front the bay to a lushly landscaped garden with a gazebo, café tables and chairs, and oversized hammock, adds the report.

Honeymoon Always also offers other options to stay in St. Augustine, like the 2-story Sanchez House.

