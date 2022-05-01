As of 2021, there were 8,700+ breweries operating in the USA and in 2021, the U.S. beer industry shipped 208.6 million barrels of beer, the equivalent of more than 2.9 billion cases (24 12-ounce containers) of beer.

And where was the bulk of this beer produced? 81 percent was domestically produced in the U.S., with 19 percent being imported from more than 100 countries.

So where is all this beer in the US consumed?

According to a report in the website Visual Capitalist, residents of New Hampshire consumed 41.5 gallons of beer per capita, making the top state for beer consumption in the US.

Maryland consumed the least, with 19.7 gallons per capita, about half of the top state.

Budweiser was the most popular brand in both Maryland and New Hampshire.

Where did Florida rank? Now as high as you would think. Beer consumption in the Sunshine state stood at 25.4 gallons per capita. The most popular brand in Florida was Stella.

