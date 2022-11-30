Internationally-acclaimed Artists make their way to Art Miami

Art Miami started Tuesday and is certainly with a loaded and respected roster of different artists, pieces, and experiences, it’s crucial to take your pick meticulously.

Two of the exhibitions that are featured until December 4 are internationally acclaimed artist Bjørn Okholm Skaarup’s grand “Circus” Installation, and Florida-born Melissa Herrington’s newest series.

In Skaarup’s installation, animals steal the show. Featuring 33 sculptures, it takes inspiration from the late-nineteenth century circus scene— costumes, banners, and colors galore. Its eccentric features come together to create a neo-baroque symbiosis of larger-than-life displays.

To the artist, the sculptures represent individual stories or allegories, combining elements of ancient stories, modern animation, music, and art history. A Lion ringmaster sculpture welcomes viewers to the ensemble, which also includes clowns, magicians, dancers, acrobats, and a 6 x 10-foot Circus ring.

Also featured are a slew of musicians, including:

– Koala Bassoonist: from Down Under a special guest, is pausing from his daily rest, and favored eucalyptus tree, to play his woodwind melody

– Tiger Fakir: the mighty tiger elevates, himself as he premeditates, his destinations in the sky, where flabbergasted birds fly by

– Lion Tamer: a king among the animals, and ringmaster of carnivals, the roaring lion leads the way, on tour from London to Marseilles

– Rhino Strongman: much stronger than a ploughing ox, this rhino is a paradox, so soft and gentle, mild and frank, yet armored like a heavy tank

Skaarup’s “Circus” is on display now until Sunday, December 4 in booth AM406 with Cavalier Gallery. The entire installation is available for acquisition, including individual characters from the collection.

Another exhibition to look out for is Melissa Herrington’s new series, “Liminality.” It explores the “Spaces betwixt and between,” looking through a place of transition, uncertainty of the future while being stuck in the present.

Herrington brings together and blends different mediums and forms on eight new abstract paintings and four works on paper.

Herrington is well-known for exploring the fluidity and multiple facets of the female form, especially emphasizing transformations—“of self, other, and shared identities.”

“My work examines the theme of transformation,” Herrington writes in her About page.

Each of her works in the series are presented individually but come together within her larger artistic theme of transformation, all while maintaining common features of abstraction, powerful brush strokes, large-scale canvases, and her infamous use of color.

“My aim is to create abstract paintings that are contemplative and evocative. The organic quality of my textured marks lends an ephemeral feeling, images imply fluidity,” Herrington wrote. “This “unfinished” surface represents an unfolding of possibility. I use the transparent stains and the opaqueness of color,” she added.”

Her artistic process often features layers of drawing and pigment on canvas, overlaying mark-making through the use of pencil, paint, charcoal, and ink.

The exhibition is currently being presented at booth B35 with M. Herrington Gallery.

