The next Apple update is stirring some mixed feelings among users for a small but jarring change: the 'end call' button moving.

According to beta testers of the iOS17update, the red, circular, hang up button wil be moving to the bottom right of the screen, as opposed to the lower middle where it now rests.

“iOS 17 has the FaceTime button where the end call button used to be,” tweeted one user. “Muscle memory be damned.”

This is not the only change that iOS17 will be making. CNN reports that iPhone users, for example, will be able to design contact “posters,” a custom image to appear when they call someone or receive their call. Additionally, iPhones will transcribe a caller’s message in real time, so users can decide whether to ignore or take the call, and a tool called NameDrop will let users share their contact information by holding two iPhones close together.

iOS17 is projected to release in mid-September of this year.