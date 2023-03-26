Is the pay-to-play system destroying America’s chances of becoming a soccer superpower?

Major League Soccer (MLS) had a standout season in 2022 as over 10 million fans, a new record, attended men’s matches.

Not only were crowd figures on the rise, but the league announced record increases in viewership, social and digital media engagement, and merchandise sales. There was also substantial growth in football betting too, as more fans sought ways to enhance their enjoyment of the sport.

The US women’s national soccer team are the current World Champions and ranked number one in the world, while the men’s team recently reached the 2022 World Cup finals. Players of both sexes now play with some of the best teams in the world, such as Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Catarina Macario and Lindsay Horan, as the US produces more and more talented players.

With the men’s World Cup due to take place in America, Canada and Mexico in 2026, soccer in the US looks set to continue its upward trend. But despite all the good news, question marks persist over the pay-to-play system for young players and its negative effect on soccer participation.

What is pay-to-play?

Pay-to-play is a system that requires players to pay a fee to play for a team. These teams are sometimes called competitive, travel, select or classic soccer teams, but they are essentially all the same. Players then get access to competitive games, better facilities and qualified coaches. It also provides a gateway for them to potentially progress to the MLS or gain a scholarship.

Problems with pay to play

Cost:

The US Soccer Development Academy system can be expensive for players to join. Costs vary widely but are in the thousands of dollars. Critics argue that high costs are prohibitive for many and that money and not talent is the deciding factor in who gets to play, meaning generations of talent are slipping through the net.

Fans of the system claim that providing the best facilities and coaching requires a fee to be charged, but many feel that clubs are overpriced and making healthy profits.

School Teams:

While there are routes to free soccer for players such as their high school teams, even there, players face competing in try-outs against children that can afford pay to play and therefore have more experience and coaching.

Social Issues

Many Travel teams require parents to take their kids to games that can sometimes be two counties away or even two states away. With weekly practices and long-distance travel to games, that’s a level of commitment in time and money that many families simply can’t meet, especially single parent and low-income families.

Kids discarded at early age

With so much money flowing into the game through pay-to-play, more and more teams are being set up at younger ages in order to tap into this lucrative market. That has the effect of discarding kids who are still growing into their bodies. This early rejection can see them lose interest in the sport and the game of soccer potentially missing out on top talent.

Rest of the world

So how does the rest of the world do it? In Europe and other successful soccer nations, coaching is predominantly free. In the UK for example, the system is considerably cheaper than the US but still has its issues.

Anyone can play soccer in the UK, with school teams and local clubs available for all levels of ability. While school teams are free, local grassroots clubs charge a small subscription to families to pay for referees, training pitches and a kit. This usually amounts to a fraction of US costs, at around $250-$600 depending on the quality of the team and the facilities they offer.

Talented players spotted at an early age are snapped up by professional soccer clubs from as young as 9 years old and upwards, and receive specialist coaching for free in elite academies. Some are even paid a nominal fee to sign for the club on ‘school boy’ contracts.

While the UK is cheaper, their grass root coaches are usually parents of players or committed soccer fans who give up their time. Not all of them are qualified either, with a love of the game often the predominant qualification. Facilities can also be poor due to a lack of money at this level. But the important factor is that any child who wants to play competitive football can get a game.

Ways to fix Pay to Play

Subsidies

The money in youth soccer isn't being spent to make soccer more accessible and available to all. Instead, the profits these teams are making go into creating impressive facilities in order to charge more money and attract more affluent players to their team. If a fraction of those profits were allocated to subsidising lower-income families or creating a free-to-play team based on talent alone, its effect could be transformational.

Create more teams

Many schools only have one soccer team even though there’s enough demand to field a lot more. If more teams were created, access to soccer could be doubled or tripled, allowing late bloomers, lower-income kids and fans of the game to fall in love with soccer and potentially become professionals.