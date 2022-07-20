Is Toys 'R' Us making a comeback?

The iconic toy store brand, once a staple of growing up in America, might reappear just in time for the Holidays!

Toys ‘R’ Us will now be in every Macys in the United States for the next few months. This is part of a partnership with WHP Global (toy retailers parent company). In Miami, the locations will be around 10,000 square feet, and the footprints may expand during the peak holiday season.

Some new customer-friendly additions that the company plans on implementing include demonstration tablets for new toys and a life size Geoffrey giraffe photo opp.

After going bankrupt in 2018, the company has tried taking different paths via various owners to bring the tor stores back to life, however these attempts were unsuccessful. After finally getting a new lease on life last year with the help of Macy’s they have been available on their website since last August.

Both Macy's and Toys "R" Us have been hurt by shifting consumer habits and competition from other retailers such as Target and Walmart, however Macy's had a turn of fortune recently, performing better than the competition.

With these successes they plan on coming back strong and providing the same enthusiasm for children that they once did years ago.

