For Key Biscayne residents who love the island’s picturesque scenery and way of life, the fact the Village was left off a recently published list of “Bucket List” towns to visit in Florida might be a slap on the face, but maybe not. But at least it creates an opportunity to compare.

To the authors of the “Sunshine State Bucket List: 10 Most Charming Towns In Florida” list, Key Biscayne might have not been charming enough to make their Top 10 list, but at least it provides residents some ideas to plan their next summer weekend trip and a basis for comparisons.

Below is the complete list of the top 10 most charming towns in Florida.

10. Matlacha

Often described as a ‘fairy town,’ the first on their list was Matlatcha. Full of natural attractions, lush greenery, and various art galleries, it’s a popular tourist spot. The small fishing town full of bright color is a stone’s throw away from Naples,and you can spend a day or two fishing, kayaking, or visiting one of their restaurants.

9. Stuart

Spend the day at their water park, beaches, or just taking in the sun at Stuart. The gorgeous small town is a perfect place to unwind and has something for everyone.

8. Naples

Though well known, Naples is far from overrated, boasting high end shopping outlets to round out your summer wardrobe, as well as a dining scene full of variety. Visit one of their many parks for a picnic or for some outdoor volleyball.

7. Seaside

Adequately named, Seaside is located right on the Gulf Coast. Pass the time looking at the historic homes or shopping, but their pride and joy is the sandy beach that overlooks the Gulf.

6. Islamorada

Hailed as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World, Islamorada takes up six of the Florida Keys. Fish at their gorgeous bay or visit their Theater of the Sea before retiring at one of their gorgeous resorts,.

5. Tarpon Springs

Nestled in the Tampa Bay area, Tarpon Springs is a perfect location to visit any time of the year, famous for their waterfront Greek restaurants and scenic walks at their docks and parks.

4. Micanopy

For the nature-lover in all of us, Micanopy is one of the most laid-back towns in Florida. It’s greatest attractions are its natural reserves, full of gorgeous greenery and ready for you and your family to take a relaxing hike.

3. Dunedin

A favorite among honey-mooners, Dunedin has some of the best Gulf Beaches, as well as beautiful parks for walks, fishing, or kayaking before you retire to one of the many resorts.

2. Apalachicola

Known best for its seafood, even called the Oyster Capital of the World, Apalachicola’s gulf beaches are the perfect place to watch the sunset. For a ready mind, the town’s many museums are also a must-see.

1. Mount Dora

Central Florida’s Mount Dora has been a long-time tourist favorite, in no small part thanks to its location on Lake Dora. Boat tours are as bountiful as the views of the lake and variety of annual festivals.

