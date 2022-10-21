Israel Philharmonic to perform in Miami and debut young music director

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is launching its 2022-2023 Knight Masterworks Classical Music Series with the highly anticipated return of the world-renowned Israel Philharmonic.

The event will be held on November 10 at 8 p.m., in the Knight Concert Hall. Lahav Shani, 33-year-old musical titan and protégé of the legendary Indian conductor Zubin Mehta, will lead the orchestra in three of Sergei Prokofiev’s most acclaimed works: Symphony No. 1, the composer’s first numbered symphony; movements from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet; and Symphony No. 5, composed during World War War II in the summer of 1944.

Tickets are currently $50, $75, $90, $115 and $170, and can be purchased online at arshtcenter.org or at the Arsht Center Box Office at (305) 949-6722. To be redirected to the official ticket purchase page, click here.

Since its inception in 1936, The Israel Philharmonic has held world-renowned events with legendary artists. Its debut concert in Tel Aviv was conducted by the esteemed Arturo Toscanini, an Italian name that all classical music fanatics immediately recognize. In November of 1948, they had their first concert with America’s infamous Leonard Bernstein, who performed with them multiple times throughout his lifetime. Honored Indian conductor Zubin Mehta first became the Philharmonic’s music director in 1977, and remained in the position until his 2019 retirement. Other well-known names have collaborated with The Israel Philharmonic, including Glenn Gould, Gil Shaham, and Plácido Domingo.

This November, current musical director Lahav Shani will make his Florida and Arsht Center debut with The Philharmonic, after being appointed as their music director in 2020. Shani is Tel Aviv-born, and has conducted with multiple symphonies around the world, including the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, where he currently holds the position of chief conductor. He was also selected as a 2022-2023 critic pick for South Florida Classical Review.

Before every concert of this season, Miami-based experts in all things classical music will hold free lectures in the Arsht Center’s Peacock Foundation Education Center, located inside the Knight Concert Hall.

To learn more, visit arshtcenter.org or click here.

To buy tickets for this event, click here.