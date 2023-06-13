Could Tuesdays be moving from sleepy date night with kids at Grandma’s to full-on party mode for restaurants?

At least in New York City, where restaurant owners across the city are seeing a “seismic shift” in Tuesday business, the New York Post reported.

At one midtown restaurant - Avra on 60th Street and Madison Avenue – tables were full, and walk-ins were “turned away again and again.”

Diners drink 20% more wine on Tuesdays than Fridays at Monterey in Midtown, according to Alon Moskovitch, its general manager. “We are selling $800 bottles of wine and double the amount of martinis on Tuesday that we sell Friday,” he told the NY Post.

Another restaurant - Meatpacking District at the Gansevoort Hotel – has seen their Tuesday business increase by 185 percent. “We used to serve mostly hotel guests on Tuesday, but now we get locals from the Village and Chelsea, and mothers from the Avenue School ordering bottles of expensive wine,’’ partner Sean Largotta said, adding “It’s something we’ve never seen before.’’

So…if Tuesday is the new Friday, then are Wednesday mornings the new bottomless brunch?

