Jack and Coke… in a can but, what’s the catch?

Some drink combinations are classics, even legendary, like a Cuba Libre, the rum and Coke drink which is favorite to many on the island and South Florida. Others are gin and tonic, scotch and soda and the popular Jack and Coke.

Well, now you can enjoy a Coke and Jack in a convenient can.

“Cheers to our new relationship with Coca Cola Company! Together we are excited to announce the debut of JackDaniels_US and Coca Cola,” Tweeted Brown Forman, the makers of Jack Daniel’s.

And for those counting calories, a zero-sugar version of the beverage will also be available, according to a statement posted in Brown-Forman’s website.

Jack and Coke has remained incredibly popular through generations, likely why Coca-Cola has chosen it as the drink that will help to launch the company into the fast growing ready-made canned cocktail market.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown‑Forman Corporation.

Brown-Forman is the largest American-owned spirit and wine company.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company in the statement.

But, if you want a Jack-and-Coke now in the heat of summer, you will either have to make it the old-fashioned way or you will have to travel across the border as the Jack and Coke canned version will only be available in Mexico in late 2022.

Global launch is planned for sometime in 2023.