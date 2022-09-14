Jushi debuts Cannabis-Infused chocolates

A new cannabis-infused chocolate just hit the market. Last week, Jushi Holdings Inc., a national cannabis operator, announced their partnership with Tasteology for a new product line.

The chocolate bar recipes were handcrafted by Top Chef: Just Desserts finalist Matt Petersen, and Jushi’s Director of Manufacturing. With the help of Jushi’s product development team, the company has now launched itself into the edible market.

“Made using just a handful of ingredients you can easily pronounce in our state-of-the-art kitchen by an award-winning chef, Tasteology Chocolates represent the culmination of extensive consumer research into taste and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing products that not only meet the diverse needs of consumers, but are also delicious,” said Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Jim Cacioppo.

The chocolate is 100% gourmet, ethically sourced from Valrhona, a renowned French chocolatier. Tasteology Chocolates are available in three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Strawberry Blonde Chocolate.

Coming in sustainable tarot card-themed packaging, each bar has 18 pieces. They are especially easy to break apart, ensuring accurate dosing upon separation. Each piece contains 5mg of THC, totaling 90mg per bar of chocolate.

Bars are also 100% certified Fair Trade and USDA Organic, and their beans are sourced from suppliers that work in accordance with agroforestry and strict standards created to protect biodiversity, food safety, and labor rights.

“Sourcing the best ingredients was simply a no-brainer for us,” said Petersen. “So many edibles on the market today simply aren’t appealing to the palate. With Tasteology Chocolates, we were determined to bring consumers products containing all-natural ingredients, no preservatives, and some of the best cocoa you can buy.”

Currently, Tasteology Chocolates are only available in Massachusetts, at Nature’s Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury. They are set to continue expanding in coming weeks, making the products available in partner dispensaries within the Commonwealth. Virginia is also set to receive the chocolates in 2023.

No word yet when they will be available in Florida

The demand for edibles has grown incredibly in recent years, and it seems that the trend will continue.

To learn more about Jushi Holdings, click here. To learn more about Tasteology, click here.

To consume cannabis products, including Tasteology edibles, you must be 21 years or older or a qualified patient.