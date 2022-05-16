Lady Gaga adds Miami stop to global tour; tickets go on sale Friday

Miami fans of Grammy winning artist Lady Gaga rejoice. The superstar singer has added a Miami stop – September 17 - to her Chromatica Ball global stadium tour.

Lady Gaga will perform at Hard Rock Stadium, with tickets going on sale Friday, May 20th, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com with some pre-sales starting as early as Tuesday May 17.

The Chromatica tour kicks off in Germany on July 17th, with stops in Stockholm, Paris, London, and Toronto, with US stops starting on August 8th in Washington D.C. with performances scheduled for New Jersey, Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Lady Gaga’s latest single will be featured on the upcoming new film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will be in theaters May 24.