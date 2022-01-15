If you are looking to create a planting bed, lasagna gardening is a great and easy way to do it, it requires no digging. Just like the Italian dish it is named after, layering and doing so in the right order is crucial to its success. It starts with newspaper or cardboard, which you top with brown and green yard and garden waste as it becomes available, such as grass clippings and shredded fall leaves. That is then over time turned into rich soil thanks to microorganisms. After adding the last layer, you only have to wait six months and then it is ready to plant .

How to Start a Lasagna Garden

There is no prep required other than clearing the soon-to-be garden plot of rocks and debris. When choosing the location for your lasagna garden, consider the amount of sunlight that reaches the plot and what you would like to grow in the bed. Vegetables and herbs grow best in 8 hours of direct sunlight a day. Flowering plants also thrive in bright sunlight, at least 6 hours a day.

When to Make a Lasagna Garden

Fall is the best time to start your lasagna garden because you can harness freeze and thaw cycles over the winter to help break down the layers. Plus, rain or snow over the colder months will help keep the layers moist, which encourages them to break down faster. However, you can begin sheet composting anytime you have the materials on hand.

Add Layers of Organic Materials

Lasagna gardening is all about the layers. The base layer of a lasagna garden is newspaper or cardboard. This layer will prevent light from reaching the vegetation underneath, stopping its growth. It also helps jump-start decomposition and the garden stay in place.

Top the paper or cardboard base with a 2-inch layer of carbon-rich "brown" material such as chopped leaves, straw, sawdust, wood ash, wood chips, and pine needles. The smaller or more finely chopped the material is, the more quickly it will decompose.

Add a 2-inch "green" layer on top of the brown. This could be grass clippings, kitchen scraps from fruits and vegetables, well-rotted horse or cow manure, coffee grounds, and garden trimmings. Unlike the brown layer which needs crispy and dry materials it is important these have lots of moisture.

The garden the should be 18 inches to 3 feet tall, as it will shrink down quite a bit. And lastly you should add a surrounding of stones or bricks.

How Long Does Lasagna Gardening Take?

The microbes and earthworms working through the lasagna layers can take up to a year to transform the organic debris into nutrient-rich soil. But the good news is all you have to do is sit back and wait.