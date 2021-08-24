Less than a month after dropping out of legendary Rolling Stones band’s reschedule tour, longtime band drummer Charlie Watts passed away Tuesday.

Watts was 80 years old.

Earlier, Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

In a statement, London publicists Bernard Doherty said, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.”

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today (Tuesday) surrounded by his family.”

Watts joined fledgling band in 1963 and was a fixture of the Stones since.

According to the BBC, the released statement added: "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."