Leo Messi ponders his future while on Key Biscayne

34 year-old soccer megastar Leo Messi is using the time he is vacationing in Key Biscayne to ponder on his professional future as his contract with Barcelona expired July 1.

Messi’s immediate future would likely include participating on what could be his last World Cup, to take place in Qatar, but beyond that, there has been any comments by Messi’s camp as to which way he is leaning, as speculation persist on Messi moving to Inter Miami if his time at Barsa were to end. Rumors have intensified with Messi’s recent purchase of a couple of apartments in Miami Beach.

While he meditates on the new stage of his career, Messi is enjoying time with his immediate family in the house he is renting in Key Biscayne.

While Messi’s Barsa contract ended, there is an agreement in placed between the player and the club which would keep him in Barcelona for a new 5-year deal. Messi’s previous 5-year contract was worth over €500 million ($594 million) over four years. Sources added that Messi has accepted a significant salary reduction to stay with the Catalan club.